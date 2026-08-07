Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation on artificial intelligence in education

During the seminar, Kazakhstani education leaders exchanged experiences with their Chinese counterparts and explored best practices from leading schools. Participants learned about modern approaches to education management, digital solutions, the use of artificial intelligence tools in the learning process, and effective cooperation models between schools and higher education institutions.

Following the seminar, it is planed to gradually introduce the practices studied into the work of Keleshек Mektepteri schools, while continuing professional cooperation between Kazakh and Chinese educational organizations.

The Ministry of Enlightenment said that developing teachers’ digital skills and integrating international experience into Kazakhstan’s education system remain among its key priorities.

The ministry added that international cooperation in digital education and the adoption of innovative technologies will continue.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China review bilateral cooperation, discuss regional agenda.