Kazakhstan celebrates National Book Day and Librarians’ Day

Deputy Prime Minister – Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva said, there are some 12,000 libraries in Kazakhstan with nearly 20,000 specialists working in this sphere. As the Head of State emphasized, books remain an important source of knowledge and personal development.

She noted libraries introduce automated systems and adopt AI technologies to boost e-resources, ensuring access to the funds. State online platforms demonstrate a steady growth, and the number of users of e-library resources rose by 30% to reach 718,000.

Aida Balayeva highlighted, over the past five years, the number of online readers in Kazakhstan has exceeded 4 million, with more than 9 million views of electronic books. Interest in reading continues to grow steadily. Demand for children’s literature rose by 75% in the past year, while interest in Kazakh classics and foreign classics translated into Kazakh increased by 50%.

She noted that under Kazakh President’s Reading Nation concept, large-scale work is underway to build and modernize libraries. New presidential libraries will be established in Astana, Almaty, and Kyzylorda, while 36 libraries have already been modernized. Another 30 libraries are to be renovated this year.

This year, National Book Day is celebrated in a new, large-scale format. The Culture and Information Ministry organized a Book Decade with the participation of schools, universities, libraries, and cultural organizations nationwide. Around 10,000 publications dedicated to books and reading have been released, and nearly 100,000 events are being held, including book festivals, fairs, author meetings, literary evenings, and educational programs for children and youth.

To note, Kazakhstan continues to develop a system of state support for writers and publishers.

As earlier reported, the IX Astana Eurasian Book Fair kicked off in the Kazakh capital. Winners of the Ulttyq Kitap (National Book) competition and Book of the Year will be announced at the fair.

The Minister emphasized this year, a new project Literature of the Turkic World will be launched to strengthen cultural and literary ties between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

Over the past decade, more than 2,000 titles have been published with a total circulation of 6 million copies under state support.

The Minister congratulated librarians, writers, publishers, cultural workers, and all readers on National Book Day and Librarian’s Day noting that supporting reading is an investment in education and in building a responsible, thoughtful nation.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on National Book Day.