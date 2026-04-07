Kazakhstan to host Astana Eurasian Book Fair 2026

The event is organized by Foliant Publishing House with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Akimat of Astana.

Approximately 80 companies representing the publishing, printing, bookselling, and academic sectors will take part in the fair. Around half of them are Kazakhstani organizations, while some 40 companies are expected from Russia, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Spain, China, Iran, Belarus, Portugal, Venezuela, and the United Kingdom.

The five-day program will feature a wide range of cultural and business events, including book presentations, meetings with authors, autograph sessions, and special masterclasses at the children’s activity zone. Among the highlights are presentations of the following publications: «Turkish Cuisine» (published with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye), Bekarys Shoibekov’s collection of aitys «Bekarys — The Golden Voice of Aitys», Marzhan Yershu’s poem «A Solitary Hand», «Yeldos Smetov. Endurance. Faith. Victory» from the «Contemporaries» series, Yerlan Kozhabayev’s photo album «Kazakh Ornaments», Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel «The Witcher», Ularbek Daley’s historical novel «Batu Khan», «The Ownerless Shadow» by Alisher Rakhat, «The Journey of Hope» by Spanish writer Javier Moro, «For Whom the Bell Tolls» by Ernest Hemingway, «A Poem-Woman» by Azerbaijani poet Rasmia Sabir, Baiyt Kabanuly’s «Mongol Poetry», «The Tears of the White Zhaiyk» by Nursultan Myktybay, as well as the album books «Turkestan — Eternal and Ever New» and «Dimash Qudaibergen. Infinite Music».

On April 23, in celebration of National Book Day, an official award ceremony will be held for the winners of the national competition Ulttyq Kitap, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan. The official opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on April 22 at 11:00, with the participation of government and public figures, prominent writers, and foreign ambassadors.

As written before, the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry drew up a calendar of cultural and tourist events for 2026, including 55 major events to be held throughout the country. The calendar embraces cultural, ethnocultural, sports, gastronomic, and environmental events aimed at boosting internal tourism, expanding routes and promoting regional brands.

For full information about events, dates and venues, visit event.qaztourism.kz website.