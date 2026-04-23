Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Book Day

In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President emphasized in today’s era, the book industry is undergoing major transformation, yet books remain a reliable guide to spiritual and moral values. He highlighted that the culture of reading whether classical literature or publications addressing the most pressing issues of our time is gradually returning and even becoming popular again, including among young people.

Reading culture, as a recognized indicator of a nation’s high quality, must remain an integral part of our people’s behavioral code in the context of total digitalization and the dominance of Artificial Intelligence, wrote President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his Instagram page.

The Akorda press service added that within the next two weeks, the Head of State will sign a special decree defining measures aimed at promoting reading culture and creating conditions for the formation of a reading, intellectual nation.

As reported earlier, the National Book Day was established to carry out the task of the Head of State given during the substantive session of the 3rd National Qurultay to form a high reading culture within the society.