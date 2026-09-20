Kazakh athletes march at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games opening

The event began with a colorful performance, followed by a live performance of Japan's national anthem and the raising of the national flag.

The ceremony then moved on to the athletes' parade. Olympic judo champion Yeldos Smetov and national table tennis team member Sarvinoz Mirkadirova carried Kazakhstan's flag.

Photo source: olympic.kz

The opening ceremony took place at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium, which seats 30,000 spectators.

As previously reported, the ceremony's program emphasizes minimalism: to heighten the emotional impact of the staging, props and stage structures have been kept as simple and compact as possible. Significant time is devoted to the athletes' parade, so that the focus remains on the participants arriving from various countries and regions.

Photo source: olympic.kz

Overall, in keeping with the principles of low-carbon sustainability, every element of the ceremony reflects the careful use of resources and a responsible attitude toward the environment.

The 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 are held from September 19 to October 4. The Games' official slogan is "Imagine One Asia."

Kazakhstan's national team will be represented by 558 athletes at the continent's premier sporting event.