The President noted that the sea’s declining water levels, habitat degradation, pollution, and growing human pressure require stronger joint efforts to restore spawning grounds, protect delta ecosystems, and safeguard vulnerable species of flora and fauna.

He emphasized that the successful restoration of the Northern Aral Sea demonstrates how engineering solutions combined with science-based environmental approaches can effectively address ecological challenges, strengthen the resilience of coastal areas and mitigate effects of climate changes.

Kazakhstan calls on to join efforts to preserve Caspian seals

Addressing the Caspian Environmental Summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for closer regional cooperation to protect the Caspian Sea’s biodiversity, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The President noted that the sea declining water levels, habitat degradation, pollution, and growing human pressure require stronger joint efforts to restore spawning grounds, protect delta ecosystems, and safeguard vulnerable species of flora and fauna.

He emphasized that the successful restoration of the Northern Aral Sea demonstrates how engineering solutions combined with science-based environmental approaches can effectively address ecological challenges, strengthen the resilience of coastal areas, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the need to intensify the fight against illegal fishing, poaching, and the illicit trade in biological resources through enhanced information-sharing among law enforcement and environmental agencies, joint operations, and the use of digital monitoring technologies.

Kazakhstan stands ready to contribute the expertise and resources of its state nature reserve established for the protection of the Caspian seal and its habitat. The President further highlighted the importance of preserving ecological corridors to minimize human impact on areas critical to the seals’ life cycle.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of an International Biodiversity Fund in Kazakhstan aimed at bringing together global efforts to protect shared natural heritage. One of the fund’s key priorities will be the conservation of rare species and the unique ecosystems of the Caspian Sea. He invited international partners to actively participate in the fund’s work through concrete joint projects.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned the Caspian Sea crisis poses serious economic risks.

The President of Kazakhstan also called on CIS countries to strengthen dialogue based on mutual trust.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit.