Kazakhstan calls for greater parliamentary cooperation between Turkic states

Speaking at the event, Koshanov said that parliamentary cooperation becomes a backbone of trust and stability. He called for the Organization’s greater role in unifying regulations in economy, trade, education, ecology and other spheres.

The Kazakh Majilis Speaker also urged to ramp up the Assembly’s activities in several key directions through parliamentary diplomacy.

This includes greater cooperation with international parliamentary organizations, representing interests of the Turkic states at international forums, expanding humanitarian ties, promoting initiatives to preserve the common cultural heritage, traditions and languages, said Koshanov.

He also urged to hold joint parliamentary forums to exchange experiences and new ideas.

The 14th TurkPA plenary session brought together parliamentary delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan as well as Hungary, Northern Cyprus and international bodies as observers.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Thursday met with the Speakers of Parliament of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) in the Kazakh capital.