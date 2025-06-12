President Tokayev meets with Speakers of Parliament of TurkPA states

Through joint efforts of the Parliamentary Assembly, Turkic solidarity becomes only greater with every passing year. This positive trend leads to the growing international authority and influence of the entire Turkic world. Most importantly, our nations share the common desire for rapprochement. Kazakhstan is interested in further developing comprehensive cooperation among the Turkic-speaking nations, said Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh leader stated that Kazakhstan supports the Parliamentary Assembly’s initiatives and is ready to play its part in Turkic integration.

Noting that Kazakhstan is among the founders of the Organization of Turkic States, President Tokayev highlighted that the Organization promotes economic, cultural and humanitarian development. He also urged to tap into the Organization’s potential to achieve the common goals of its member nations.

Kazakhstan chaired the Organization of Turkic States last year, implementing a number of important projects under the theme TURKTIME. Nearly 100 events, boosting Turkic integration, were held. Astana hosted the 5th World Nomad Games, which presented the Great Steppe civilization to the world. The approval of the common Turkic alphabet was historic, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader also recalled that the decision was made to appoint permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States and that greater ties were observed in trade and economic, energy, finance and investment sectors.

We highly assess the outcomes of the summits of the Organization of Turkic States and attach utmost attention to the quality realization of the agreements reached. The last informal meeting of the Heads of State in Hungary was productive. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to this positive trend. In this regard, I proposed to hold the next summit in sacred Turkistan, said the Kazakh President.

