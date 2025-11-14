Kazakhstan calls for common creative products marketplace in Central Asia

Today, the capital of Uzbekistan hosted the First Meeting of the Ministers of Culture of Central Asian States and Azerbaijan.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Welcoming her colleagues, Aida Balayeva noted that the event marks a milestone in the history of cooperation of Central Asian countries and serves as an evidence of the awareness of the need to raise it to a brand new level.

“Today we face the task to coordinate concrete measures and initiatives which will give an additional impetus to the development of cultural space,” Balayeva noted.

The Kazakh Minister put forward an initiative to create the Central Asian Cultural Calendar, a document which will let systematize and unite key cultural events of the region.

She also proposed to launch a Central Asian Cultural Tour Platform, which will ensure the organization of regional touring programs, exhibitions, interregional screening of films, and digitalization of archival films.

Aida Balayeva also emphasized the importance of the development of scientific and historical exchange.

“It would also be useful to establish broad and mutually beneficial cooperation in exchanging copies of archival materials from the Central Asia countries - scientific, documentary, and literary ones. For our part, we are ready to share the materials we have about your countries. Such an exchange will make it possible to join efforts in studying the history and culture of the region, fill existing gaps, reveal new aspects of individual events, and assess the contributions of outstanding figures from a more complete and objective perspective,” said she.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Minister also proposed to launch a unified digital platform of Central Asia – a modern marketplace of creative industries, called to promote artisans, designers, jewelers, and other creative entrepreneurs.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed a protocol determining the main tasks and other areas of cooperation. The sides also agreed to consider an opportunity of establishing a working group for the development of the Cultural Brand of Central Asia.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Cargo transit via TITR through Kazakhstan reached 2.8 million tons.