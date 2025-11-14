Cargo transit via TITR through Kazakhstan hits 2.8mn tons

As it was earlier reported, Tashkent hosted the first meeting of the Council of Ministers of Trade and Integration of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

Taking the floor at the event, Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said that last year, cargo transit via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route through the territory of Kazakhstan reached almost 2.8 million tons, having increased by 35% compared to the previous year.

The Kazakh side proposed to enhance the coordination of tariff policy, to accelerate the digitalization of logistics processes, to modernize the infrastructure, and to implement “paperless trade” in order to reduce business costs and increase the corridor's capacity.

The Kazakh Minister noted that the digital integration of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will let fast-track trade operations, facilitate the movement of goods and people, as well as create a unified digital space for governmental and business services.

After the Council’s meeting, the Central Asian ministers of trade and integration took part in the Great Silk Road Business Cooperation Forum-2025, which brought together the representatives of the ministries, chambers of commerce, and major companies of the region to discuss the issues of cooperation, logistics, and investments. Some 50 Kazakhstani companies are participating in the event.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan implement 78 joint projects worth USD 1.7 bln.