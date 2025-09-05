Kazakhstan builds 540 rural healthcare facilities, PM

540 out of 655 rural healthcare facilities were built as part of the Rural healthcare modernization national project to provide nearly 1 million rural people with medical assistance.

Besides, 160 schools for 310,000 pupils were built in Kazakhstan as part of the Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future) national project. 340 more creating space for 484,000 children will be commissioned in the 2024-2025 academic year.

As written before, ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual state-of-the-nation address, an expanded meeting of the AMANAT party faction was held with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and government officials.