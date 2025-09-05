Kazakhstan commissions 340 schools over past 2 years

He said 340 schools creating space for 484,000 children will be commissioned in the 2024-2025 academic year. 111 more will be built by the end of the year, 245 will be renovated.

The Prime Minister emphasized 93,000 grants were awarded this year to study at universities and for postgraduate studies. Since the beginning of the year, four dormitories for 3,500 beds have been built, and 29 more for 10,000 beds will be put into service by the end of the year. The shortage of dormitories has reduced threefold over the past five years from 61,000 to 17,000.

As written before, ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual state-of-the-nation address, an expanded meeting of the AMANAT party faction was held with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and government officials.