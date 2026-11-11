Kazakhstan joins international cargo shipping rules

The Kazakh Qurultay approved the law on ratification of the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road in two readings.

The convention, adopted in Geneva on 19 May 1956, establishes internationally recognized rules for contracts related to the carriage of goods by road. It regulates the conclusion, execution and termination of international road freight agreements, while also defining carriers’ liability for failure to fulfill contractual obligations.

According to parliamentary committee documents, the convention currently includes 58 member states, including all countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Ratification is expected to standardize operating conditions for Kazakh and foreign transport companies, clarify carriers’ responsibilities and liabilities, establish common procedures for claims and notifications and introduce unified rules for international road freight contracts.

Ratification will strengthen the country’s economic cooperation with other convention members and improve the legal framework for international cargo transportation.