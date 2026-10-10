Kazakhstan boosts rail freight exports to over 69 mln tons

Overall, Kazakhstan transported 241.7 million tons of freight by rail in the first nine months of 2026, up 3.4% from 233.7 million tons a year earlier.

The increase was supported by higher export shipments of iron ore, grain, fertilizers, coal, construction materials, and other commodities.

Iron ore shipments saw the strongest growth, rising 32.1% year-on-year to 10.1 million tons.

Grain exports by rail increased 17.6% to 8.3 million tons, driven mainly by higher shipments to Central Asia, Afghanistan, and China.

Fertilizer exports also rose 9% to 1.2 million tons, supported by increased deliveries to Belarus, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, coal exports by rail grew 2.1% to 25.8 million tons.

Earlier, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent during the 2025/2026 marketing year, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier to the global food market.