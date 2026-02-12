UEFA selects Astana to host its 2027 Congress

The announcement was made during the 50th UEFA Ordinary Congress in Brussels, Belgium, which was attended by the Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) David Loria.

The 51st Congress will see elections of new UEFA President, as well as members to the Executive Committee, meaning Astana will be a venue for adopting decisions that will shape European football in the coming years.

Kazakhstan views the right to hold the Congress the UEFA demonstrates in recognition of the nation’s contribution to promoting football.

The upcoming Congress is set to become one of the largest international football events Kazakhstan has ever held, as well as strengthen the country’s status in the European sports community.

The holding of the event will be fully funded by the UEFA.

