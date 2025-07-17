Supreme Audit Chamber assigned with applying digital technologies to enhance control over government funds spending

Smailov reported to the President that in the 1st half of 2025, 12 audits covering 20 trillion tenge were conducted, which is 7.1 times more than in the same period in 2024.

According to him, key spheres such as secondary education, pharmacological support, digital development, electricity supply, and top sports were subject to the audit.

The Government and concered entities were submitted more than 60 recommendations and 450 paragraphs of regulations. The materials on 20 cases were submitted to the law-enforcement structures.

The President was informed about the legislative initiatives implemented on the Supreme Audit Chamber initiative. Thus, the Supreme Audit Chamber was authorized to audit extra-budgetary funds.

In line with the President’s directive, the activity of the Commission for Monitoring the Use of Funds allocated from the National Fund was modified, which enabled to increase its transparency and enhance control over their spending.

Among other important initiatives are enhancing responsibility of heat supply enterprises and their chiefs for disruptions in preparation for the heating season, as well as expansion of government control over commercial gas retail prices for all market entities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to continue developing the state audit system, highlighting the importance of ensuring its efficiency and transparency.

The President noted the importance of introduction of modern digital technologies to enhance control over government funds spending. He also stressed the need to reduce inappropriate expenses and ensure maximum return on the use of national resources.

