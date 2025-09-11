Kazakhstan beats Japan in IMD Competitiveness Ranking

This year, Kazakhstan moved up one spot and, for the first time, overtook Japan (35th place), as well as Kuwait (36th) and Portugal (37th).

At the very top of the ranking are Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The rest of the top ten includes Denmark, the UAE, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden, Qatar, and the Netherlands.

Some of the biggest success stories this year are Canada (+8, now 11th), Lithuania (+9, 21st), and Malaysia (+11, 23rd). By contrast, Indonesia and Türkiye saw the steepest declines, each dropping 13 places.

IMD evaluates 69 countries based on four pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.

