Creative, inclusive, modern: Rating names top cities for Gen Z

Bangkok secured the top spot thanks to its affordability and vibrant atmosphere. As Time Out explained, “The Thai capital topped the ranks thanks to its stand-out scores in happiness and affordability. It’s also a great place to meet new people: Gen Z urbanites in Bangkok are the most likely bunch to say it’s easy to make friends in their city.”

Melbourne (2) was recognized for its inclusive environment, creative culture, and high quality of life. Cape Town (3) was praised for its diversity and stunning natural landscapes. The editorial noted that the South African city was highlighted for “beauty, cheap nights out, and for being an all-round exciting place to live.” New York City (4) stood out for its nightlife, while Copenhagen (5) was noted for quality of life and romantic opportunities.

Other cities in the top ten included Barcelona (6), Edinburgh (7), London (8), Berlin (9), and Paris (10). Barcelona and London were noted for their diversity and cultural appeal, while Edinburgh was recognized for its “green spaces and access to nature.”

The rest of the ranking reflected a wide geographic spread. Across Europe, Amsterdam (11), Zurich (12), Lisbon (13), and Stockholm (14) were listed. In Asia, Shanghai (15), Tokyo (16), and Sydney (17) were included. In Latin America, Mexico City (18) appeared, while North America was represented by Vancouver (19) and Los Angeles (20).

As reported earlier, Copenhagen was ranked as the world’s most liveable city in 2025.