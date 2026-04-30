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    Kazakhstan bags three gold medals at Junior ISSF World Cup

    17:07, 30 April 2026

    The ISSF 2026 Junior World Cup stage has concluded in Cairo, Egypt, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Oleg Noskov
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s national team won three gold medals at the international tournament.

    Oleg Noskov delivered an outstanding performance and became a two-time winner at the World Cup stage. He claimed gold in the 50m rifle prone event and again in the 50m rifle three positions event, setting a new Junior World Record with 355.6 points.

    His teammate, Kirill Tsukanov, won gold in the 25m pistol event.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan concluded the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, with eight medals.

     

    Shooting sports Kazakhstan Events Gold Egypt Sport
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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