Kazakhstan hauls bronze in table tennis at Asian Para Games

In the semifinals, the Kazakh pair faced Hong Kong's Lam Yan Yu and Wong Hon Lam, losing 0-3 in straight sets (7-11, 4-11, 8-11) to finish with bronze.

Earlier in the group stage, Surtubayev and Yerzhankyzy defeated Indonesia 3-1 and Japan 3-2 before losing 1-3 to China.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan had pocketed silver and bronze in shot put at the Asian Para Games.