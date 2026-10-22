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    Kazakhstan hauls bronze in table tennis at Asian Para Games

    15:31, 22 October 2026

    Kazakh para table tennis players Marat Surtubayev and Altynay Yerzhankyzy claimed bronze medals in the XD20 mixed doubles event at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan hauls bronze in table tennis at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

    In the semifinals, the Kazakh pair faced Hong Kong's Lam Yan Yu and Wong Hon Lam, losing 0-3 in straight sets (7-11, 4-11, 8-11) to finish with bronze.

    Earlier in the group stage, Surtubayev and Yerzhankyzy defeated Indonesia 3-1 and Japan 3-2 before losing 1-3 to China.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan had pocketed silver and bronze in shot put at the Asian Para Games. 

    Asian Para Games Sport Japan Table Tennis
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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