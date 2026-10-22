Kazakhstan hauls bronze in table tennis at Asian Para Games
15:31, 22 October 2026
Kazakh para table tennis players Marat Surtubayev and Altynay Yerzhankyzy claimed bronze medals in the XD20 mixed doubles event at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In the semifinals, the Kazakh pair faced Hong Kong's Lam Yan Yu and Wong Hon Lam, losing 0-3 in straight sets (7-11, 4-11, 8-11) to finish with bronze.
Earlier in the group stage, Surtubayev and Yerzhankyzy defeated Indonesia 3-1 and Japan 3-2 before losing 1-3 to China.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan had pocketed silver and bronze in shot put at the Asian Para Games.