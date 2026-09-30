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    Kazakhstan bags Asian Games canoe slalom bronze

    11:18, 30 September 2026

    Anastasia Ananiyeva won a bronze medal in the women's canoe single (C1) slalom event at the now-running 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the NOC.

    Kazakhstan bags Asian Games canoe slalom bronze
    Photo credit: Sports development directorate

    She clocked 127,32 seconds to add the second canoe slalom medal to the country’s tally.

    China’s Huang Juan finished first clocking 114,84 seconds followed by Thailand’s Atcharaporn Duanglaa with 125,85 seconds.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova secures Asian Games Boxing bronze.

    Asian Games Sport Kazakhstan Japan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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