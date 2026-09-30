Kazakhstan bags Asian Games canoe slalom bronze
11:18, 30 September 2026
Anastasia Ananiyeva won a bronze medal in the women's canoe single (C1) slalom event at the now-running 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the NOC.
She clocked 127,32 seconds to add the second canoe slalom medal to the country’s tally.
China’s Huang Juan finished first clocking 114,84 seconds followed by Thailand’s Atcharaporn Duanglaa with 125,85 seconds.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova secures Asian Games Boxing bronze.