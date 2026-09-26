Kazakhstan’s Kholmogorov takes 2026 Asian Games canoe sprint bronze
11:47, 26 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Kholmogorov has claimed a bronze medal at the XX Asian Summer Games canoe sprint competition, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.
He finished third in the men's kayak single 500m finals, clocking 1:44.453 and securing bronze medal.
Uzbekistan’s Shakhriyor Makhkamov grabbed the gold medal (1:43.642), and South Korea’s Sangwon Jang took silver (1:44.433).
Earlier, another Kazakh athlete - Stella Sukhanova - won bronze in the 20th Asian Games canoeing and kayaking competition.