EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan’s Kholmogorov takes 2026 Asian Games canoe sprint bronze

    11:47, 26 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Kholmogorov has claimed a bronze medal at the XX Asian Summer Games canoe sprint competition, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.

    Kholmogorov, Kazakhstan, canoe sprint
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    He finished third in the men's kayak single 500m finals, clocking 1:44.453 and securing bronze medal.

    Uzbekistan’s Shakhriyor Makhkamov grabbed the gold medal (1:43.642), and South Korea’s Sangwon Jang took silver (1:44.433).

    Earlier, another Kazakh athlete - Stella Sukhanova - won bronze in the 20th Asian Games canoeing and kayaking competition.

    Asian Games Kazakhstan Sport Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All