Kazakhstan’s Kholmogorov takes 2026 Asian Games canoe sprint bronze

He finished third in the men's kayak single 500m finals, clocking 1:44.453 and securing bronze medal.

Uzbekistan’s Shakhriyor Makhkamov grabbed the gold medal (1:43.642), and South Korea’s Sangwon Jang took silver (1:44.433).

Earlier, another Kazakh athlete - Stella Sukhanova - won bronze in the 20th Asian Games canoeing and kayaking competition.