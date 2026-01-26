Kazakhstan audit exposes massive violations in Social Health Insurance Fund

Reporting to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev said that increased budget allocations have not translated into proportional improvements in healthcare delivery.

According to official projections, total medical expenditures are expected to reach 2.4 trillion tenge by 2026, which is nearly 1 trillion tenge more than in 2020.

The most serious findings emerged from IT audit results of medical information systems conducted by the Ministry of Finance. At one private clinic in Astana, a single doctor was recorded as seeing 1,442 patients in one day, compared to a standard workload of 24 patients per day. Another doctor at the same facility reportedly treated 4,832 patients within a month. In a separate case, one specialist registered 1,713 treated cases in a single month, with daily figures reaching 300 to 400 patients.

The audit also identified 3,640 instances of medical services billed to 996 deceased patients, including a recorded appointment in 2025 for a patient who died in 2023. In addition, around 800,000 screenings were conducted that did not correspond to the patient’s gender, resulting in losses estimated at 1.8 billion tenge. These included 768,827 men screened for cervical cancer and 619 men undergoing mammography. Other violations involved about 70,000 systemic prescriptions issued to children and nearly 3,000 medication write offs per patient per day.

Following the inspection, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed that the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund be transferred under the authority of the Ministry of Finance, citing widespread violations and inefficient use of public funds.

