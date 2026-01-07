1,787 driving licenses cancelled on medical grounds in Kazakhstan

As a result of digital interaction between the two ministries and the connection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Ministry of Healthcare's information system ‘Electronic Register of Dispensary Patients,’ data on 369,888 registered patients was analyzed.

It was revealed that 273,819 citizens had never been issued driving licenses.

Of the remaining 96,069 individuals:

41,677 licenses were already invalid at the time of data collection;

54,392 still held valid licenses.

As of 10 December 2025, judicial authorities had been submitted 4,540 lawsuits, resulting in the cancellation of 1,787 driving licenses. These individuals were deemed medically unfit to operate vehicles.