    1,787 driving licenses cancelled on medical grounds in Kazakhstan

    10:27, 7 January 2026

    The Ministry of Healthcare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has launched a campaign to identify individuals whose health conditions prevent them from driving, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    As a result of digital interaction between the two ministries and the connection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Ministry of Healthcare's information system ‘Electronic Register of Dispensary Patients,’ data on 369,888 registered patients was analyzed.

    It was revealed that 273,819 citizens had never been issued driving licenses.

    Of the remaining 96,069 individuals:

    41,677 licenses were already invalid at the time of data collection;

    54,392 still held valid licenses.

    As of 10 December 2025, judicial authorities  had been submitted 4,540 lawsuits, resulting in the cancellation of 1,787 driving licenses. These individuals were deemed medically unfit to operate vehicles.

