Kazakhstan attracts $431 million in investments from Czech Republic

According to him, bilateral trade exceeded $705 million last year, demonstrating resilience and promising prospects. Czech investments in Kazakhstan have reached $431 million since 2005, with more than one-third of this amount invested in the past three years. Currently, 143 companies with Czech capital operate in Kazakhstan, creating around 1,000 jobs, he said.

Bektenov emphasized that leading Czech companies are expanding their presence in Kazakhstan by launching new projects.

"Škoda Auto initiated a car assembly project in 2024. BBS plans to begin production of heat exchange equipment by the end of this year. Besides, cooperation with ČEZ is expected to play a key role in energy sector partnerships. Long-term collaboration with Omnipol in the defense sector has facilitated the transfer of advanced technologies and production processes to local enterprises," said Bektenov.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan’s active investment policy is being implemented in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive, with the 2030 Investment Policy Concept already updated.

“We view the Czech Republic as a highly developed industrial country and intend to expand comprehensive cooperation across all sectors of the economy. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide full support for the successful implementation of new breakthrough projects,” Bektenov said.

Kazakh Invest is also expanding its presence in priority markets, while a single investor support center - Kazakhstan Investment House - will be established in the country on a one-stop basis.

In addition, a committee for the protection of investors’ rights has been created under the General Prosecutor’s Office, ensuring the defense of their interests and equal conditions for doing business.”

"Entrepreneurs are offered flexible support measures such as tax and customs benefits, as well as investment agreements guaranteeing legislative stability for up to 25 years," the Prime Minister noted.

He added that Kazakhstan has special economic and industrial zones with ready-made infrastructure, as well as the Astana International Financial Center, which operates on the basis of English law.

"For large investors, we conclude investment agreements that provide legislative stability for up to 25 years for the implementation of projects in priority sectors. Special economic and industrial zones equipped with ready-made infrastructure are operational" Bektenov noted

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Concluding his remarks, Bektenov expressed confidence that these favorable conditions will encourage the implementation of new projects with Czech partners.

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan had assembled over 2,800 Škoda vehicles in a year.