Kazakhstan assembles over 2,800 Škoda vehicles in a year

According to Saparbekov, more than 150 companies with Czech capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan. Bilateral cooperation primarily focuses on developing joint manufacturing projects and technological collaboration.

“Over the past twenty years, Czech investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded 350 million US dollars. Today, more than 150 enterprises with Czech capital are operating successfully in the country,” he said.

The Vice Minister also highlighted progress in automotive manufacturing in partnership with Škoda Auto. The plant has an annual production capacity of 5,000 vehicles.

“Vehicle production in Kazakhstan was launched in 2024, and by the end of 2025, output had exceeded 2,800 units. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, 420 vehicles were produced,” he noted.

In the aviation sector, L-410 aircraft are supplied through Omnipol.

“Given the potential for further procurement of this equipment, we consider it necessary to establish a service and maintenance center at one of Kazakhstan’s enterprises – Aviation Repair Plant No. 406 JSC in Aktobe,” the Vice Minister added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš.