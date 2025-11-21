Kazakhstan, Armenia to sign historic document on strategic partnership

The President noted that Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Kazakhstan holds significance for both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan and Armenia enjoy strong friendship and mutual respect.

He highlighted that Armenia is one of Kazakhstan’s key political and trade-economic partners in the South Caucasus.

“Kazakh people hold the Armenian people in especially high esteem and have great respect for their ancient history, rich culture, and traditions,” said the Kazakh President.

He emphasized that Armenia is turning today into one of popular tourist destinations for the citizens of Kazakhstan.

“This year, significant events took place that brought our peoples even closer. For the first time, Armenia hosted the Kazakhstan Culture Days. A park honoring the great Kazakh poet and educator Abai Kunanbayev was unveiled in Yerevan,” said Tokayev.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia for the support of these important initiatives.

He said that Kazakhstan regards it as as a special expression of attention to the Kazakh people, and these initiatives serve as a vivid testament of unshakable friendship and mutual respect between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

He underscored that both countries built an open and trust-based political dialogue at all levels. The countries enjoy close and effective ties both within the regional and international structures.

“Our cooperation in trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and scientific-educational sectors develops steadily. In one word, the nature of our interstate relations is unique. Ahead of us there are great opportunities for further development of cooperation. Today we will sign a historic document to elevate relations between our countries to a strategic level,” he stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Astana on his first official visit. On November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed him at the Astana International Airport.

Today, November 21, Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the Akorda.