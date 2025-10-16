Kazakhstan approves Statute for new AI & Digital Development Ministry

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is the state body providing leadership and cross-industry coordination in key sectors. This includes aerospace and electronics, national scientific and technical development, geodesy, cartography and spatial data, cybersecurity in the fields of informatization, e-government, personal data protection, digital assets, project management, as well as communications and development of public policy for government services and data governance.

The Ministry includes the following departments: the Aerospace Committee, the Cybersecurity Committee, the Telecommunications Committee, the Public Services Committee, and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Management Committee.

Its fundamental responsibilities include:

Digital governance: Developing and implementing state policy for Artificial Intelligence, e-government, and personal data protection.

Aerospace and tech: Developing the aerospace industry (including coordination on the Baikonur complex lease by Russia) and promoting the country's scientific and technological advancement.

Infrastructure and security: Ensuring cybersecurity in informatization, managing the radio frequency spectrum, and overseeing the communications infrastructure and services market.

Public services and data: Forming and implementing state policy for the provision of state services and coordinating data management across government agencies.

Geospatial management: Implementing public policy in the fields of geodesy, mapping, and spatial data.

The resolution takes effect on January 1, 2026.

As Kazinform previously reported, in his annual State of the Nation Address, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan should become a digital country within three years. In line with the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was created based on the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry.