Kazakhstan approves location of 2nd nuclear power plant
21:51, 2 February 2026
Kazakhstan is set to construct its second nuclear power plant in the Almaty region following a Government resolution signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on January 26, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the document, the government has formally authorized the construction of the Second Nuclear Power Plant, which will be sited in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region.
Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan will build two NPPs in the Almaty region