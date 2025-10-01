Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region

“A meeting of the State Commission on the Atomic Industry was held, where a second prospective site for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was identified. This site is also located in Zhambyl district of the Almaty region. In other words, our second plant will also be built in the south of the country, where there is currently an energy deficit. At present, electricity is supplied to the region through the International North-South Transport Corridor. The new station will ensure reliable and stable energy supply,” Satkaliyev said at a briefing in the Majilis.

He added that negotiations are currently underway with all potential suppliers and bidders.

“No final decision has been made regarding the Chinese company, CNNC. However, based on the proposals submitted, we consider it as the priority contractor,” Satkaliyev noted.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that ensuring the country’s energy security and independence is a strategic priority.