Kazakhstan appoints new Culture Minister

The sociocultural development committee of the Kazakh Qurultay approved the candidacy of Arman Kyrykbayev for the post of Kazakh Culture and Information Minister.

Graduated from the Kazakh State Public Administration Academy, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Throughout his career, he served at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Culture and Information Ministry, Nur Otan Party, and Almaty akimat.

In 2024-2025 appointed the head of the communications department in the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

From February 24, 2025, acted as an Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Internal Policy and Communications.

Earlier, Aidarbek Saparov was appointed Kazakh Agriculture Minister.

Arman Shakkaliyev was reappointed as Trade Minister of Kazakhstan.