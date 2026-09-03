Kazakhstan names Agriculture Minister

The agrarian, ecology and natural resources committee of the Kazakh Qurltay approved the candidacy of Aidarbek Saparov for the Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan.

The graduate of the Omsk Agriculture Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University first joined the Ministry of Agriculture in 2006.

Between 2008 and 2010 he headed districts in North Kazakhstan region.

He held several posts in the regional administration of North Kazakhstan region from 2011 through 2019.

He was named the First Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019.

In December 2022 he was designated as the akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region.

On September 4, 2023 he became the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Head of State signed a decree to appoint Yerlan Akkenzhenov as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.