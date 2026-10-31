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    Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Morocco and Cuba

    12:25, 31 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed decrees to appoint ambassadors to Morocco and Cuba, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Morocco and Cuba
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Ainur Danenona has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco.

    Olzhas Issabekov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.

    By another presidential decree, Andrian Yelemesseov has been relieved of his duties of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.

    Earlier, the President appointed new ambassadors to Austria and Pakistan.

    Foreign policy Politics Appointments, dismissals President of Kazakhstan Morocco Cuba
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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