Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Morocco and Cuba

Ainur Danenona has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Olzhas Issabekov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.

By another presidential decree, Andrian Yelemesseov has been relieved of his duties of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.

Earlier, the President appointed new ambassadors to Austria and Pakistan.