Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Austria and Pakistan

Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna.

Yerkin Tukumov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He was relieved of his previous position.

Earlier, Sayat Isanov was appointed Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan by an order of the President.