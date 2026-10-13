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    Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Austria and Pakistan

    12:13, 13 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed decrees to appoint Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to Austria and Pakistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Austria and Pakistan
    Collage credit: Kazinform

    Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna.

    Yerkin Tukumov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He was relieved of his previous position.

    Earlier, Sayat Isanov was appointed Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan by an order of the President.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Austria Pakistan Kazakhstan-Pakistan Foreign policy Diplomacy President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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