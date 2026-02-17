Kazakhstan announces its roster for 2026 Winter Paralympics

The 14th edition of the Paralympic Winter Games is set to run in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from March 6 through 15, 2026.

The team earned a total of 11 licenses in two sports: seven in para cross country skiing and four in para biathlon.

Kazakhstan’s roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games includes 2022 Winter Olympics bronze medalist Alexandr Gerlits as well as para cross-country skiing and biathlon world champion and Crystal Globe winner Yerbol Khamitov.

The country’s full squad: Alexandr Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Usoltsev, Yuri Berezin (para cross-country skiing and biathlon), Vladislav Kobal, Nurlan Alimov, and Anna Grachova (para biathlon).

Kazakhstan’s National Paralympic Committee stated para cross country skiing and biathlon coach Vasily Kolomiets and senior paralympic winter sports coach Anton Zhdanovich are to lead the country’s Paralympic team.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.

International news outlets were stunned by the young athlete’s achievement, with many respected media organizations highlighting his breakthrough victory.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulatory message to Mikhail Shaidorov on his Olympic win. The Head of State also announced his decision to award Mikhail Shaidorov the Order of Barys, 2nd Class, and also expressed gratitude to the coaching staff and the leadership of the relevant ministry for their work.