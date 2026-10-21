Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to establish new customs cooperation mechanisms at border

The agreement was signed in Tashkent on November 15, 2025. Kazakhstan’s Finance Minister Madi Takiyev presented the draft law, saying the document establishes the legal and organizational framework for cooperation in customs affairs.

The agreement provides for the prompt exchange of information, coordination of customs-related measures and closer cooperation between the competent authorities of both countries, said Takiyev.

There are currently 11 border crossing points along the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border, including eight road crossings and three railway crossings.

In 2025, reconstruction was completed at the Kaplanbek, Kazygurt and Atameken border crossing points. The Zhibek Zholy checkpoint is expected to be commissioned in the near future.

According to Takiyev, the modernization of border infrastructure has significantly increased the capacity of crossing points to handle freight and passenger vehicles, as well as travelers.

Ratification of the agreement will help improve the efficiency of customs administration, strengthen economic security and promote mutual trade between our countries, said the minister.

He added that the agreement would also establish an additional institutional mechanism for cooperation between the customs services of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan led tourist arrivals to Uzbekistan.