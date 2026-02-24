Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to double cargo transit

The joint delegation from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visited strategic border junctions, Saryagash and Syrdarya, which will serve as anchor points for expanding capacity.

The target is to increase freight traffic to 60 million tons.

The delegation consisted of railway administrators, Border Service, State Revenue Committee, and agricultural specialists responsible for phytosanitary and veterinary control.

Infrastructure upgrades will eliminate bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and double freight transit.

It is planned to increase from 36 to 40 train pairs per day at Saryagash junction, up to 10 train pairs per day at Oasis junction.

After completion of the Darbaza–Maktaral section, throughput at Syrdarya junction will also reach 10 train pairs per day.

In 2025, rail freight between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached 32.3 million tons, 16% up compared to 2024.

To note, cargo transportation along Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route may double by 2030.