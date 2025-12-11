Cargo transportation along Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route may double by 2030

In his speech, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that bilateral trade turnover is demonstrating stable growth. He expressed confidence that today’s forum will strengthen cooperation between the two nations in the areas of economy and investment.

Last year, the mutual trade surpassed 340 million US dollars. According to forecasts, this figure will increase manifold this year. We have agreed to significantly increase trade turnover between our nations, bringing it to 1 billion US dollars in the first stage and then to 2 billion US dollars. We have the necessary potential for this. In this context, the initiative to open Kazakhstan’s trading house in Tehran becomes particularly important, allowing to systematically supply domestic products to the Iranian market. Our investment ties are also strengthening. Over the past 20 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has invested more than 226 million dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy. Currently, more than 350 enterprises established by the Iranian business community are operating successfully in our country. I am confident that this meeting will help increase the number of such enterprises, stated the President.

According to the Kazakh President, a special role in enhancing economic partnership is assigned to the Kazakh-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission. Practical measures have been taken in Kazakhstan to create a favorable environment for investors. A special Investment Headquarters has been established. A National Digital Platform operating on a one-stop shop principle is being implemented. Kazakhstan is ready to jointly carry out various projects with Iran. The Head of State highlighted sectors that are expected to give fresh momentum to cooperation between the two countries, stressing that the expansion of transport and logistics links is of primary importance.

Kazakhstan is one of the key transport and logistics hubs in the Eurasian space. Today, 85% of cargo turnover between China and Europe passes through our territory. We attach special attention to further expanding our transit potential, and therefore consider Iran an important partner in this regard. Kazakhstan is ready to work together to develop port terminals, improve logistics, and increase transit cargo volumes. A number of joint projects are already underway. In particular, we plan to build a transport and logistics terminal at the Shahid Rajaee seaport. This will pave the way for direct delivery of Kazakhstani products to global markets. We are interested in establishing links between the ports of Aktau and Kuryk and the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali. There are also plans to establish partnerships with the seaports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar. It is important for us to develop multimodal corridors connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf, and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway plays a special role in this effort. The volume of cargo transportation along this route may double by 2030, which will undoubtedly have a tremendous economic impact. Reviving trade relations in the region will make it possible to launch new industrial projects. In addition, it will create conditions for opening service centers and production facilities, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

