Kazakhstan dispatches container train with feed flour to China

The shipment was supplied by Kapshagai Wheat Products LLP, with the importer being Shandong Hi-speed Qilu International Land Port Development Co. Ltd.

Feed flour is delivered under agreements reached during the visit of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s delegation to Beijing in October 2025, when Prodcorporation signed a cooperation deal with Shandong Hi-speed Qilu on the export of grain, feed, and oilseed crops. Out of the planned 35.4 thousand tons of feed flour, 22.9 thousand tons have already been delivered.

China’s market has shown strong demand for Kazakh feed flour over the past two years. Last year, exports exceeded 2.6 million tons, doubling the previous year’s figures.

Prodcorporation supports the promotion of Kazakhstan’s export of processed farm products. Since 2024 the national grain operator has been developing a program to consolidate shipments and improve logistics. For the past two years, farmers exported crop output worth 58 million US dollars, mainly grain and oilseed crops, sunflower seed oil and feed flour.

With the support of Prodcorporation, East Kazakhstan’s Altyn Shygys processing plant delivered a batch of sunflower oil to China’s Sinograin Company.

