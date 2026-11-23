A joint initiative of Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub and IT Park Uzbekistan, the hub aims to support technology start-ups and facilitate their entry into the UK and European markets.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alibek Bakayev, delivered welcoming remarks, highlighting the symbolic significance of opening the new technology hub ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.

The Ambassador noted that digitalisation, the development of artificial intelligence and the creation of an innovation-driven economy are among Kazakhstan’s key priorities, as identified by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this context, he emphasized expanding the strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, including cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The opening of Eurasia Growth Hub marks another step in expanding Astana Hub’s international network, which already has a presence in the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. The London hub aims to connect Central Asia’s technological potential with the United Kingdom’s investment opportunities, expertise and global business networks.

In his remarks, Ambassador Bakayev also highlighted the achievements of Kazakhstan’s start-up ecosystem. Astana Hub currently brings together around 2,700 companies, while cumulative exports of IT services by its participants have reached US$2.4 billion since 2019.

The event showcased 10 technology start-ups from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan working in promising areas of the digital economy. Kazakhstan’s start-up ecosystem was represented by Paidax, BrainPatch, DNA Payments, BeHype and TaiSan, which are developing solutions in financial technology, neurotechnology, digital marketing and energy.

Opening the hub is a practical continuation of the agreements reached between Astana Hub, IT Park Uzbekistan and Eurasia Growth Hub at the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 international forum in Astana.

The event was attended by representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the UK technology and investment communities, venture capital funds, as well as entrepreneurs and start-up founders.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan had agreed to jointly develop digital tools for industrial environmental monitoring.