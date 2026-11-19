Kazakhstan's national pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, served as a venue for advancing regional cooperation on green industrial modernization.

During the event, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop the Best Available Techniques (BAT) Digital Platform, aimed at improving environmental oversight and curbing industrial pollution.

The agreement provides for sharing technical expertise, technological solutions, and best practices, as well as coordinating efforts under the Regional Program of the Central Asian Bureau of Best Available Techniques.

Creating the bureau is intended to pool regional expertise and align approaches to environmental regulation. The initiative takes on particular importance amid the need to upgrade industrial capacity, improve energy efficiency, and deploy greener manufacturing technologies.

At the core of the initiative is a digital platform consolidating data on best available techniques, process design solutions, and environmental standards across various industrial sectors. It will feature four main modules: a BAT knowledge base, a registry for comprehensive process audits of enterprises, an integrated environmental permitting system, and a partner network connecting government agencies and international organizations.

Baurzhan Abenov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIC), said the platform will systematize data on industrial technologies, emission volumes, and regulatory compliance while giving specialists easier access to industry reference guides and monitoring tools.

During a panel session organized by IGTIC, representatives from Central Asian nations, international organizations, and the expert community discussed adopting BAT standards, conducting process audits, and drafting regional industry reference guides. Discussions also emphasized upskilling specialists and bringing in international expertise.

Following the talks, the sides approved a 2027 Joint Action Plan to expand the exchange of environmental and technological data and build more harmonized approaches to industrial modernization across the region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan called on Caspian countries to join efforts to preserve the sea ecosystem.