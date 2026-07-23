Kazakhstan and U.S. strengthen cooperation on aviation security

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the results of their joint efforts and discussed future areas of cooperation aimed at improving aviation security standards in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to practical support provided to the country through the EXBS Program.

Over the course of their partnership, EXBS has supported Kazakhstan’s aviation sector by organizing specialized training programs and international study visits for industry professionals. The program has also provided airports across Kazakhstan with modern screening equipment, helping strengthen technical capabilities and improve the effectiveness of aviation security measures.

During the meeting, the participants confirmed their commitment to continue cooperation in areas including professional training, international knowledge exchange, and further development of Kazakhstan’s aviation security system.

Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration expressed appreciation to the U.S. side for its continued support and contribution to enhancing aviation security standards in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and ICAO sign an agreement on air accident investigation.