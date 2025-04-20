EN
    Turkistan to host informal meeting of Kazakh President and Turkmen People’s Council Chairman

    10:16, 20 April 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan (Halk Maslahaty) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are to hold an informal meeting on April 21-22, 2025, in Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to a statement from Akorda, it's expected that both sides will discuss further strengthening of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership as well as the pressing issues of regional agenda.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had offered his greetings to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Orthodox Easter. 

