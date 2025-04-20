Turkistan to host informal meeting of Kazakh President and Turkmen People’s Council Chairman
10:16, 20 April 2025
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan (Halk Maslahaty) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are to hold an informal meeting on April 21-22, 2025, in Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to a statement from Akorda, it's expected that both sides will discuss further strengthening of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership as well as the pressing issues of regional agenda.
