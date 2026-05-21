Kazakhstan and Türkiye set to promote Yassawi legacy

Deputy Prime Minister-Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva met in Astana with Turkish MP and Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party, Professor Kürşad Zorlu, who is responsible for cooperation with Turkic states.

Aida Balayeva emphasized that the recent state visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kazakhstan gave new impetus to bilateral cooperation, including humanitarian and cultural ties.

The two sides agreed to establish literary exchanges, produce documentary and feature films and jointly promote hikmets and the teachings of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.

Earlier, President Erdoğan presented the Yassawi Mausoleum with a handwritten Quran created by Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Shemseddin Karahisari.

Besides, Deputy Prime Minister-Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva met in Astana with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stafft and Chase Robinson, Director of the National Museum of Asian Art at the Smithsonian Institution.