Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified rail freight tariffs – Bektenov

The Head of the Government emphasized dynamic development and strategic character of the two countries’ cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.

He said that in 2025, the volume of rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to 6.4 million tons, increasing by 35%.

“This is a tangible result of the trade and economic ties between the two countries. The volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route exceeded 4 million tons,” said Bektenov.

In his words, in recent years, the role of the Middle Corridor has significantly increased, with the volume of transportation rising by more than fivefold. Today, this route is emerging as a reliable and competitive transport corridor between Europe and Asia. The delivery time for cargo has been reduced to 13 days.

“The development of the Middle Corridor is our shared priority. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to modernize infrastructure, eliminate bottlenecks, and expand port and terminal capacities. To enhance the competitiveness of transportation, it is necessary to continue joint efforts on establishing unified tariffs, coordinating tariff policies, and introducing digital solutions,” the Kazakh Prime Minister noted.

Earlier, it was reported, that Kazakhstan and Türkiye are shaping a long-term economic agenda.

Addressing the sitting, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that the previous sitting of the Commission held in 2024 in Ankara had greatly contributed to the development of relations between the two countries.

It was also reported, that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2026.