President of Türkiye to visit Kazakhstan in May

Addressing those present, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted the last sitting of the commission held in 2025 in Ankara greatly contributed to the development of relations between the two countries.

He said the potential of the two countries is great. He expressed confidence that today’s meeting will open new horizons for the development of these opportunities. He noted sincere friendship between the Heads of State lays a solid foundation for deepening bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister emphasized the Presidents of the two states hold regular meetings as part of mutual visits and international events.

He announced President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan this May.

He also expressed confidence the meeting of the intergovernmental commission will contribute to the development of new initiatives.