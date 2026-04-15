Kazakhstan and Türkiye shape long-term economic agenda

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz are participating in the event

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and outlined priority areas for its further development in trade, investments, transport, energy, and industry.

Cevdet Yılmaz conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for a warm welcome and hospitality. He underscored that the current level of the two countries’ relations is a result of consistent political will demonstrated by Kazakh and Turkish leaders.

He said that Türkiye attached special importance to the fact that “relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan had reached such a high level."

“This has been made possible thanks to the political will and strategic vision of our leaders - Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - who consistently strengthen our multifaceted cooperation,” said Cevdet Yılmaz.

He noted that the Commission, in fact, shapes strategic economic agenda between the countries. According to him, the point at issue is not the current issues, but a long-term architecture of interaction, called to determine the development of relations for years to come.

“We consider this meeting of our Intergovernmental Economic Commission not as a formal or technical platform for the discussion of ongoing issues. For us, it is a strategic mechanism, which allows to shape a long-term economic agenda between Türkiye and Kazakhstan. This is where the foundations of the future trade and economic roadmap are being laid, the logic of joint development is being defined, and coordination is being strengthened across key areas of cooperation,” highlighted he.

According to Cevdet Yılmaz, the two countries’ relations have already gained the character of a multi-layered strategic partnership, encompassing a wide spectrum of sectors – from industry and logistics to financial sphere and agriculture.

He also noted that amid global instability and rise of geopolitical risks, strengthening of sustainable economic ties between partners gains special importance.

Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that the previous sitting of the Commission held in 2024 in Ankara had greatly contributed to the development of relations between the two countries.