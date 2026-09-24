Kazakhstan's Tileuberdi joins working meeting of CSTO foreign ministers
On the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, participated in a working meeting of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The participants exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of the UN General Assembly and discussed priority areas of cooperation between the CSTO and the UN.
The ministerial meeting took place in a traditionally friendly atmosphere, and the parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing further mutually beneficial cooperation between the CSTO and the universal, comprehensive organization.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UK discussed parliamentary and bilateral cooperation.