Kazakhstan and Spain build nuclear safety partnership

Danat Mussayev outlined Kazakhstan’s approach to developing its national nuclear industry and shared results of the recent referendum on building the country’s first nuclear power plant.

Nuclear energy is seen as vital for Kazakhstan’s long-term energy security, scientific and technological progress, workforce training, and industrial growth.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Both sides discussed cooperation within the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and ways to coordinate efforts on the global nuclear agenda.

The meeting highlighted strong potential for bilateral initiatives between Kazakhstan and Spain’s nuclear institutions.

To note, Kazakhstan launched construction of a $1.4 billion, 1-gigawatt wind farm in the Zhambyl region in partnership with the United Arab Emirates.