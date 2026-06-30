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    Kazakhstan and Spain build nuclear safety partnership

    09:31, 30 June 2026

    Kazakh Ambassador to Spain Danat Mussayev met with Juan Carlos Lentijo, President of Spain’s Nuclear Safety Council, to strengthen cooperation in the field of nuclear safety, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakhstan and Spain build nuclear safety partnership
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    Danat Mussayev outlined Kazakhstan’s approach to developing its national nuclear industry and shared results of the recent referendum on building the country’s first nuclear power plant.

    Nuclear energy is seen as vital for Kazakhstan’s long-term energy security, scientific and technological progress, workforce training, and industrial growth.

    Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

    Both sides discussed cooperation within the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and ways to coordinate efforts on the global nuclear agenda.

    The meeting highlighted strong potential for bilateral initiatives between Kazakhstan and Spain’s nuclear institutions.

    To note, Kazakhstan launched construction of a $1.4 billion, 1-gigawatt wind farm in the Zhambyl region in partnership with the United Arab Emirates.

    Kazakhstan Spain Kazakhstan-Spain Europe Energy Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan IAEA NPP
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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