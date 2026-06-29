Kazakhstan, UAE launch construction of $1.4 bn wind farm

The project is expected to help address electricity shortages in southern Kazakhstan.

Construction officially began on June 29 with a capsule-laying ceremony held via teleconference. The launch was marked from Astana by Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov, Samruk-Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

According to Yessimkhanov, the partnership with Masdar will support the development of renewable energy in Kazakhstan while advancing the country's goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

"The project will strengthen the region's energy security and bring advanced technologies to the renewable energy sector. We appreciate our partners' commitment to investing in Kazakhstan's sustainable development and will provide all necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of the project," he said.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Energy

A key feature of the project is the integration of wind power generation with a large-scale battery energy storage system. The facility will be equipped with a 300-MW battery storage system with a capacity of 600 MWh, enabling a stable and reliable electricity supply even during changing weather conditions and periods of peak demand.

The consortium consists of UAE-based Masdar and W Solar, each holding a 40% stake, along with Kazakhstan's Qazaq Green Power, part of the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, with 18%, and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF), which owns the remaining 2%.

The wind farm is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.5 million tons annually, contributing to Kazakhstan's environmental targets. Site preparation is already underway, with the project scheduled to enter commercial operation in the third quarter of 2029.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had cut gas output at the Karachaganak field following a drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant.